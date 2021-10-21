Queen Elizabeth worries royal fans with ‘signs of seasonal cold’: report

Queen leaves fans in utter anguish after exhibiting signs of a seasonal cold hours after walking her dogs

Queen Elizabeth reportedly drove royal fans into a worry soon after news of her seasonal cold reached mainstream media.



News of the monarch’s health was revealed by Buckingham Palace in an official statement that highlighted her current condition and how she’s "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

However, despite “showing slight signs of a seasonal cold,” Queen Elizabeth was seen driving around Windsor estate in her Land Rover just this Wednesday.