Queen Elizabeth's Northern Ireland trip cancellation is not Covid related

Queen Elizabeth was to leave for a two-day visit to Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on medical advice, according to the British media.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch is in good spirits but has been advised to rest for the next few days.

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, the visit was due to begin today to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Citing Palace sources, journalist Omid Scobie said the trip cancellation is not Covid related.

The report comes a day after the Queen "politely turned down" the "Oldie of The Year Award saying, "you are only as old as you feel and she doesn’t believe she fits the criteria."



The Queen turned 95 on April 2021. Her husband Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April, days before the Queen's birthday.

