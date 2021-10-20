Indian skipper Kohli shares snapshot of breakfast with family in Dubai

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has breakfast with Anushka Sharma and daughter. Photo: Kohli Instagram

DUBAI: Indian Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared an adorable photo in which he was enjoying a meal along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

In the snapshot the Indian skipper posted on Twitter and other social media platforms, the couple can be seen smiling as they eat breakfast in Dubai.

Kohli captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

India and Pakistan play each other on October 24 in a blockbuster clash. Kohli recently captained India to a seven-wicket victory against England during a warm-up match.

While the Indian skipper did not make a big score, youngster Ishan Kishan dazzled with an impressive knock of 70.

India will face Australia today in their second warm-up clash as Pakistan take on South Africa. The Babar Azam-led squad defeated the West Indies in their first warm-up fixture on Monday.

Kohli has announced he will quit as captain of the Indian squad after the T20 World Cup is over.