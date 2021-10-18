



‘Love for Sale’: Tony Bennet’s collaboration with Lady Gaga breaks records

Tony Bennett’s latest album with Lady Gaga earned him the honour of another Guinness World Record as per reports.



The duo released their new song Love For Sale on October 1 where the two multi generational friends were spotted singing duets.

In a recent video which instantly went viral, Bennett made the announcement of his latest accolade "Thank you to all my fans!"

Praising the living legend Tony, Lady Gaga said, "I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing, To have it be about two souls singing together … and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years."

For those unversed, Tony received the title of the World record for the oldest person to reach at number 1 position in the USA with a newly recorded album.