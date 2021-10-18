Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for all the love and support they have shown his Vanity Fair cover shoot and profile

Dwayne Johnson pens endearing letter of gratitude for ‘well-loved’ profile: ‘Thank you all’

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media to highlight his gratitude and happiness over the love his Vanity Fair cover has been receiving from fans.

He shared the note to Instagram and even captioned it with a powerful quote that highlighted the intricacies associated with fame and the ‘gene’ of stardom.

It read, “What a powerful & revealing quote from my ohana and one of my mentors @oprah [flower and heart emoji]”

“'At the end of the day - fame or no fame - to be able to really see someone…listen to someone.. so they know they are seen and heard. And you care’.”

He went on to express his thoughts on the quote and wrote, “It’s simple, but that’s our superpower. The ‘I see you gene’. That’s the truth.”

“Thank you all so much for your AMAZING responses to my @vanityfair cover and profile.”

