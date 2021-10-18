Selena Gomez says she is ‘happy and healthy’ since deleting social media apps

'I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want,' said Selena Gomez

Famed actor and singer Selena Gomez is sharing details about her connection with social media and how she tries best to keep herself away from the virtual world.

The former Disney star said, during an interview for WWD’s Beauty Inc. issue, that she deleted all apps, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube years ago.

"I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want. "I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been,” she shared.

"I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life,” she added.

"To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information,'" she shared.

"This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.”

“And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it,” she added.