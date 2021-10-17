Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rift with the Firm still ‘very wide at the moment’

Experts recently speculated upon the current status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the royal family.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams who told the Daily Star, "The rift in the royal family does not, so far as we know, appear to have been resolved.
"They initially had huge support after the extremely destructive interview with Oprah.
"A lot of what they said, whilst portraying themselves as victims, never stood up to scrutiny."
The commentator also shed light on the unpredictable nature of Meghan Markle’s decisions, and added, "Harry is writing his autobiography late next year, what, I wonder, will that contain. Quite literally anything could happen.”
