Prince Charles fawns over Prince William’s ‘dedicated’ approach towards the climate crisis

Prince Charles recently highlighted the respect he has for Prince William and his dedication towards the impending climate crisis through the Earthshot Prize Awards.



In celebration of the event which is in partnership with the Royal Foundation, the prince will be handing out awards alongside his wife Kate Middleton.

According to People magazine, Prince Charles gushed over his son’s dedication and drive towards the preservation of the planet.

He was also quoted saying, “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize.”

He also added, "As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need."

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory.”