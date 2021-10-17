Selena Gomez reveals why she remains ‘completely unaware’ of all that was happening in the pop industry

Selena Gomez addresses the need to maintain ‘complete ignorance’ of pop culture

Lyricist and singer Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the one thing that helps maintain her sanity and positive outlook, within the entertainment and pop industry.

The star started off the conversation by telling Women’s Wear Daily, "I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy.”

She also added, "And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life."

In the end, Gomez was made to consider this decision because "There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up.”

Because of it all “I felt like I needed to be a good role model. "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn’t know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time.

"So, it was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can’t be quiet anymore.”

"I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that’s me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'"