Kareena Kapoor said, "Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world”

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra has extended love and sweet wishes to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on their ninth wedding anniversary.



Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, are celebrating their special day today.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with the husband along with a sweet note to wish him on the wedding anniversary.

She wrote “Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world” followed by heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow B-town stars took an opportunity to wish the celebrity couple on their big day.



Kareena’s wedding post also caught attention of the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Priyanka dropped a sweet comment to wish them a very happy anniversary.

She commented “happy anniversary and god bless” followed by a heart emoticon.



