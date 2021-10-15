Fawad Chaudhry urges media to provide solution to fake news

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has urged the media to provide solutions to deal with the issue of fake news, as it has become a big challenge in the era of modern technology.
Chaudhry, addressing at an event on Friday, stressed the need to train journalists in the realm of modern technology, enabling them to deal with modern warfare. He said the media should initiate a debate among its own circles to tackle the challenge of fake news.
The federal minister lashed out at YouTubers for operating with "impunity".
He said that many YouTubers think they should be allowed to do whatever they want and no action is taken against them.
Moreover, the federal minister stressed the need to provide information with responsibility.
Talking about India, Chaudhry said the country created 785 websites to disseminate fake news against Pakistan, which were linked with an Indian wire agency — and India's leading news channels were giving credence to falsehood.
He said on average 175 fake news are created on a daily basis by Indian channels. Moreover, the minister pointed out that two incidents — harassment with a TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan and Noor Mukadam's murder — were used to malign Pakistan and give the impression that the country is unsafe for women.
MOFA underscores Pakistan's capability to “thwart any aggressive designs” in response to India's threat of...
Premier, during a meeting with PTI parliamentarians, says "no one has a better relationship with military leadership...
Court directs immediate commencement of trial and completion within two months
Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting says "decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of...
Amended rules would give Pakistani consumers "full freedom of expression", IT minister says
PIA spokesperson says flight operations have been suspended due to the “inappropriate behavior” of Afghan officials