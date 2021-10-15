Fawad Chaudhry urges media to provide solution to fake news

Federal minster stresses need to train journalists in the realm of modern technology, enabling them to deal with modern warfare

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing a press conference outside Parliament House in Islamabad, on October 14, 2021. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has urged the media to provide solutions to deal with the issue of fake news, as it has become a big challenge in the era of modern technology.

Chaudhry, addressing at an event on Friday, stressed the need to train journalists in the realm of modern technology, enabling them to deal with modern warfare. He said the media should initiate a debate among its own circles to tackle the challenge of fake news.

The federal minister lashed out at YouTubers for operating with "impunity".

He said that many YouTubers think they should be allowed to do whatever they want and no action is taken against them.



Moreover, the federal minister stressed the need to provide information with responsibility.



Talking about India, Chaudhry said the country created 785 websites to disseminate fake news against Pakistan, which were linked with an Indian wire agency — and India's leading news channels were giving credence to falsehood.

He said on average 175 fake news are created on a daily basis by Indian channels. Moreover, the minister pointed out that two incidents — harassment with a TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan and Noor Mukadam's murder — were used to malign Pakistan and give the impression that the country is unsafe for women.