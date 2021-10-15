Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on banking job despite ‘knowing zero’ of finance: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly dabbling in banking despite knowing ‘zero’ about finance.



Royal biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with GB News.

There she was quoted saying, "They want to come back [to the UK] every now and again and either film what they're doing or have grievances to talk about when they come back home, but it will keep them up as royals.”

"The longer they're away and don't come to the UK, interest in them will diminish because they haven't got up-to-date understanding of what's going on.”

"They're quite clever with that - they want to keep one finger on the Royal Family in the UK just so they can be attached to companies they know nothing about and can't give them anything.”

Before concluding she added, “They're not financiers, they know zero - but their names will help them do it and earn pots of money."