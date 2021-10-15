Daniel Craig issues advice to every future James Bond

Daniel Craig leaves the future James Bond some well-versed advice to help do justice to the role.

In light of his final run as the iconic 007, Craig feels it is his responsibility to leave a blueprint for anyone who takes up the mantle after him.

The actor got candid during his most recent interview with Kevin Hart on Thursday’s show.

He started off by saying, "There's a couple of things I'd say, but I mean, one is don't be [expletive].”



"I would say you've got to grab it and make it your own. I think that's the way to go forward. I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could.”

He later went on to add, “I hope I've left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly” because it is an “amazing” decade long franchise with "a lot of stories to tell."

Not only that, “The great thing about the Bond movies over the years — they've always changed with the times. They've always reflected the politics, somewhat, and then reflected styles and fashion and music.”

When asked about who he believes would be a ‘worthy successor’ of the mantle Craig quipped, “I've got enough on my plate without having to figure that one out."

"That's a brain ache. I don't need that. Whoever it is, you know what, they'll find someone brilliant and it'll be great. And I'll be front and center. I'll be at the front seat of a cinema with my popcorn and a drink because I can't wait."