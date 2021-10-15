Victoria Beckham jokes about her and hubby David's fashion sense

Victoria Beckham sunned fans as she revealed new things about her fashion sense and style choice on Thursday.
The former Spice Girls member has reflected on her style choices over the years and joked about all her and husband David Beckham's infamous matching outfits.
The 47-year-old revealed that she and her sweet husband David Beckham didn't know "anything about fashion" during the early days of their relationship.
Speaking about her most infamous sartorial choices over the years, the fashion designer discussed the many matching outfits she and legendary footballer used to wear.
Victoria Beckham claims she 'knew nothing about fashion' when matching with David, discussing the era when she and husband David Beckham would wear matching outfits.
