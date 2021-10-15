Hailey Bieber gives glimpse into her Halloween preparation

 
Friday October 15, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Hailey Bieber shared a sweet photo of her dog on Thursday, revealing what her pup will be wearing this Halloween.

Justine Bieber's sweetheart shared the cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume. The pooch, that looked absolutely adorable, did not seem thrilled by the transformation.

Hailey captioned the photo: "Spooky SZN is upon us."

 She also gave a glimpse of her room could be seen in the background, which had a pair of glam heels propped up on a dresser.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner also got into the fun of Halloween dog dressing and shared a hilarious photo of her chihuahua suited up in an avocado costume.

Justin's wife Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner clan love Halloween and go all out for it.

