Hailey Bieber gives glimpse into her Halloween preparation

Hailey Bieber reveals what her pup will be wearing this Halloween

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet photo of her dog on Thursday, revealing what her pup will be wearing this Halloween.

Justine Bieber's sweetheart shared the cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume. The pooch, that looked absolutely adorable, did not seem thrilled by the transformation.

Hailey captioned the photo: "Spooky SZN is upon us."

She also gave a glimpse of her room could be seen in the background, which had a pair of glam heels propped up on a dresser.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner also got into the fun of Halloween dog dressing and shared a hilarious photo of her chihuahua suited up in an avocado costume.



Justin's wife Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner clan love Halloween and go all out for it.