Britney Spears ‘feels abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn in conservatorship aftermath: report

Britney Spears reportedly feels completely and “totally abandoned” by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, amid the course of her conservatorship aftermath.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to E News! And according to their findings, Britney feels “totally abandoned” by her younger sister amid the conservatorship battle.

The inside source also went on to add, "Britney is very, very angry and hurt. She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."



Before concluding the insider went on to add that while "She asked for support” she still “feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered."