Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slapped with urgent warning for Lilibet’s christening: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been handed a dire warning regarding their plans for Lilibet’s possible US christening.
This warning has been issued by royal biographer and author Ingrid Seward during a chat with The Sun.
She started off by addressing Lilibet’s christening claims and claimed that there is a possibility some of Prince Harry’s friends might fly out for the occasion but “I don’t think any members of the immediate Royal Family would have time [to fly over]. Their schedules are organised six months in advance.”
If Lilibet is to be christened in the United States, she will be the first of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to not receive a royal baptism within the church of England.
