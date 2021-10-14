Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of ‘stabbing royals in the back’ by abusing royal connections

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for allegedly ‘stabbing royals in the back’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got called out over their alleged decision to continue “stabbing royals in the back” with their consistent abuse of royal connections.



This claim has been made by a former butler to the royal household named Paul Burrell, and during their interview with Closer magazine, they were quoted saying, “Part of the royal fascination and popularity is that no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors.”

"When Harry and Meghan share a glimpse into that life, it’s shocking and scandalous and people love to hear it.”

“In playing on these connections, they are stabbing Harry’s family in the back and deepening the rift. I imagine Harry’s book will be even more shocking than what he’s said so far, as the publishers will need that.”

He also went on to address how they are “trying to blur the lines between being royal and being celebrities.”