Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘losing authentic charm’ after closing 'multi-million deals'

Experts claim Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have slowly lost their authenticity after taking on multi-million dollar deals with giants like Netflix and Spotify.



This claim’s been made by royal author and commentator Daniela Elser and during her new piece for News.com.au she claimed, "This performance of wrapping everything up in buzzwords and trying to pass it all off as part of some great philanthropic mission is just getting exhausting.”

"TV shows, podcasts and getting a job with a Silicon Valley unicorn are not going to trigger a profound global reckoning or catalyse any sort of world-shaking changes.”

"We know they need money because they have told us, with Harry having bitterly told Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, 'my family literally cut me off financially'."