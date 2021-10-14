Anushka Sharma's heartwarming photo with daughter Vamika is winning hearts: See post

Anushka Sharma treats her fans with a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Ashtami

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma won the internet after she shared an adorable new picture of her daughter Vamika on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, the Sultan actress shared a picture of Vamika without revealing her face. In the shared photo, the little munchkin seemed to have been biting on her mum’s nose while Anushka can be seen cuddling with her.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who welcomed her daughter with husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, named her baby Vamika, which is the Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.





While sharing the new the picture, the Pk starlet wrote a heart-warming caption that reads, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami.”

The starlet’s adorable post received love from many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Mouni Roy.

Anushka, 33, and Virat, 32, had welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and have since consciously kept her away from the media spotlight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the NH10 actress, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.