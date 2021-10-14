Victoria Beckham gives fans major style envy in wide-legged jumpsuit

Victoria Beckham wows fans with her elegance as she rocked a gorgeous dress and platform heels

Victoria Beckham stunned onlookers as she cut a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit while returning to NYC hotel

The David Beckham's sweetheart wowed fans with her elegance as she rocked a gorgeous dress and platform heels during her appearance in the city.

Victoria continued her fashion parade in New York City after making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

The 47-year-old fashionista amazed in all white style. She left her wide-legged jumpsuit partially unbuttoned to show off her décolletage.

The former Spice Girls member cinched in her enviably trim waistline with a thin black belt featuring an understated gold buckle.

The proud mother-of-four walked with one hand in her pocket, while the other kept a grasp on her iPhone.

Victoria Beckham's tresses were worn down and styled in loose waves, while adding a bit of peachy pink lip gloss to her noticeably plumper pout.