Victoria Beckham's son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan share loved up snaps from boat

Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo and his model girlfriend Mia Regan have finally reunited after being separated for a few weeks due to the ongoing health crisis.
Romeo shared a series of sweet photos from the boat to his Instagram. The young lovebirds beamed as they posed for the stunning snaps.
The son of David and Victoria Beckham sported a red graphic T-shirt which he paired with Louis Vuitton shorts.
He completed his laid back look with a black baseball cap, gold chain and bracelet.
Mia looked incredible in a khaki green dress which she accessorised with a silver chain and butterfly earrings.
The footballer shared the adorable snap with his 3.1 million followers and captioned the post: 'Back with this one @mimimoocher '.
Last month Mia shared sweet snaps on Instagram to mark her boyfriend's 19th birthday. She shared a hilarious montage of the pair seemingly about to kiss, before pulling funny faces, captioned 'No PDA.'
The couple will take on a new role as "impact partners," the firm Ethic
Elton John will not be attending late Diana's memorial ceremony
William Shatner was joined by Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen
Squid Game has become the most popular Netflix series launch ever
The recording of "30" began three years ago, she wrote on Twitter, at a time when her life was "a maze of absolute...
Zendaya shares that she felt "cool" wearing unknown brands to the big event