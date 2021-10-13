Elton John to skip Diana's memorial ceremony

Elton John will not be attending late Diana's memorial ceremony

Elton John’s absence at late Diana's memorial ceremony will surely disappoint the royals

Singer Elton John will not be attending Princess Diana’s memorial ceremony next week due to his condition after hip surgery.



The ceremony will be hosted by Prince William at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also not be a part of the event as per reports.

Sir Elton John shared a close bond with Princess Diana and was like a godfather to Prince Harry and William.

The statue unveiling ceremony was postponed in July and will now be held on October 19 with implementation of strict COVID 19 protocols.

Around 100 VIP guests would be allowed to attend.

According to The Sun, "Elton underwent hip replacement surgery at the start of the month. It went well and he is on the mend but is taking things slow."