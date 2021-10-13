Prince Harry to shield Lilibet, Archie from ‘childhood trauma’ with public reclusion

Experts recently weighed in on the possibility of Prince Harry keeping his children ‘completely out’ of the spotlight in a last-ditch effort to keep them from suffering from childhood trauma’ as he did.
This claim has been made by royal writer and biographer Christopher Anderson during his interview with Express UK.
There, the author of Prince Harry and Prince William's biography Diana's Boys admitted the Sussex’s may choose a different route for their children, as was taken for them.
Mr Anderson was also quoted saying, “As the littlest Sussexes get older they face the inevitable hounding by an intrusive paparazzi— photographers jumping out from behind bushes and parked cars and all that.”
“I’m sure Harry especially wants to shield them from that trauma as long as humanly possible so that his children can have something akin to the proverbial 'normal' childhood.”
Megan Thee Stallion weighs in on the image black families have of therapy and mental health issues
Zendaya spoke about the viral meme photo of her and Tom Holland at a store in New York City
ARMYs from Pakistan have stepped up their game for BTS Jimin’s birthday in 2021
"Captain Kirk... represents ´the final frontier´ perhaps more than anyone else for a couple different generations of...
'She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications,' says insider
Kim Kardashian highlights some of daughter North’s meanest comments