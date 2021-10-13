Megan Thee Stallion weighs in on the classic Black family stigma around therapy

Megan Thee Stallion recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the prevalent stigma Black families place around getting therapy for mental health concerns.

The singer started off the conversation while appearing in Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji.

There she was quoted saying, “I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have...when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now.”

She also recalled, “It was never a conversation that was on the table. Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

“As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, 'oh my gosh I’m weak.’ Like you think of medication and you just think the worst. ‘Cause that’s kind of what you see on TV too.”

“Therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, it’s a little too much going on, somebody help me'.”

“When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I’m probably going through something because I want to keep my mind busy.”

During the course of the interview, the singer also detailed her biggest coping mechanism and admitted it relies around the support of loved ones, like her boyfriend.

She told the host, “My boyfriend does make me very happy” and “He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good. He moves me, he inspires me. We just feel like a real team.”