Amal Clooney stuns onlookers with her style as she steps out in Washington

Amal Clooney previously attended a photocall for George's film The Tender Bar at the London Film Festival
October 13, 2021
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney put her elegance on display during her outing in Washington D.C on Tuesday

The human rights lawyer cut a chic figure in a cream dress and lemon-yellow coat as she stepped out in the city.

The 43-year-old  layered up in a white and yellow striped coat and accessorized with a cream handbag. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft waves and she sported a radiant palette of make-up.

Amal's outing comes after the couple attended a photocall for his film The Tender Bar at the London Film Festival on Sunday. George looked dashing in a smart black suit, while Amal was a vision in a beautiful strapless white gown adorned with sequins.

