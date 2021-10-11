Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious ‘Squid Game’ inspired video

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan seems to be a big fan of Netflix’s show Squid Game as she recreated a fun video of her own version of it with social media influencer Kusha Kapila.
The Simmba actor also revealed that she would not survive in the game because of her signature style greetings.
Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a hilarious video wherein she can be seen recreating own version of Squid Game's popular 'Red Light, Green Light' move.
She posted the video with caption “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same”.
In the video, the actress showed how she would greet people in her signature style even if it gets her killed in the Squid Game.
The Squid Game is a South Korean game, currently streaming on the Netflix.
As per the rules of the game, one person commands those participating to run (green light) and stand still (red light). If anyone is spotted moving, will be eliminated (killed).
Abhishek also turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from a beach in Dubai.
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to share a post that was seemingly directed to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is said to be very disturbed as he has been eating and sleeping less
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her perfect Saturday night
Sheheryar Munawar dances on 'Haye Dil' with Mahira Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected and he was sent to Arthur road jail