The Firm to snub Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition after her death

Experts recently weighed in on the possibility of the royal family never again honouring Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral holiday tradition.
This claim has been made by Royally Us podcast co-host Christina Garibaldi. She was quoted saying, "Charles is maybe thinking of turning Balmoral into a museum, and Kate and William will likely move to Windsor to be a little bit closer.
"So it seems like he wants to slim down the monarchy and make it more accessible to the public to relive history all over again."
"Balmoral becoming a museum actually made me a little sad because they are never going to spend August in Scotland again after the queen passes away because it is cold!
"Everyone else in this country goes to the Mediterranean in August but the Royal Family just goes up north."
Ms Garibaldi also went on to add that the Scottish estate will "probably not the destination anymore."
Prince William, Kate Middleton called out for trying to ‘copy’ Diana’s ease with ordinary people for relevancy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly running on ‘self-generated publicity’
The British Metropolitan police launches intentions to drop their probe into Prince Andrew case
Dwayne Johnson shares his excitement over the love his debut rap ‘Face Off’ has been receiving
Britney Spears weighs into her plans to release an official book on overcoming ‘trauma and pain’
Paul McCartney shared that Beatles broke up because of the late John Lennon