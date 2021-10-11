Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘self-generated publicity’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly running on ‘self-generated publicity’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for reportedly relying on ‘self-generated publicity’ to remain relevant in the US market without royal links.



Caroline Aston made this claim during her interview with GB News and was also quoted saying, “The meetings, the greetings, the pomp going on.”

“This oh-so private couple that stepped away from the glare of publicity… And yet seem to have become extremely public property.”

Ms Aston also pointed out to the growing desire among many Americans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles in a bid for their ‘fresh start’.

“There is always southing happening with the Sussexes. And lets face it, self-generated publicity is the name of their game,” she admitted.