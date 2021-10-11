Celine Dion drops announcement for upcoming release of ‘official’ documentary

Celine Dion recently turned to social media and announced her plans for a documentary that will be “very personal” and also updated fans on her plans for its release.
The award-winning singer shared her news on Twitter this Tuesday and there she wrote, “It’s official. We’re starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [Taylor] and [Sony] on this project.”
“One that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” she concluded by saying.
According to a report by The New York Post, the documentary has the complete and unfiltered support of Dion herself and will include aspects from her personal life, career and even key moments from her world tours and Las Vegas residencies.
The singer shared further details for the entire project on her official website via a joint statement with Irene Taylor.
It read, “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before … I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”
