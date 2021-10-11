Kiara Advani doesn't want to be compared to Hema Malini, here's why

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani sat down for an interview with Indian publication and expressed her thoughts about fans saying she resembles veteran actor Hema Malini.

The 29-year-old said, “It’s truly an honor to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

Advani then went on and talked about a fan Aishwarya who is being called her lookalike, she stated, “I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks.”

She concluded, “I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are."