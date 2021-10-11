Abhishek also turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from a beach in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan return to Mumbai from Paris

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai from Paris on Monday.



The celebrity couple and their daughter were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning.

They had jetted off to Paris earlier this month, where Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week.

Later, the Bachchan family flew to Dubai.

‘Sun, sand and sea! #dubai”, he captioned his photo on Instagram on Saturday.

According to Indian media, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya have returned to Mumbai to celebrate 79th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, who turned a year older on Monday.



On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan, releasing in 2022.