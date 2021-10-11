Ryan Gosling says he had to find creative ways to entertain kids in quarantine

Ryan Gosling said that he and Eva Mendez tried their best to keep the two girls entertained

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is sharing details about his life in quarantine with wife Eva Mendez and their kids.

The Notebook star, 40, gave a glimpse to fans about his life with his wife Eva and two daughters, Esmeralda, 7 and Amanda, 5, during his recent GQ interview.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” Gosling said.

Gosling further said that he and Eva tried their best to keep the two girls entertained amidst the uncertain times of the pandemic.

“I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers,” said Gosling.

Last year in December, Eva too had opened up about facing her “mom pandemic guilt”. She confessed a month later that her daughter had called her out for being on the phone too much.

“I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal,” she had shared.

“I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present,” she added.