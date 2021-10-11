Gigi Hadid masters casual look as she walks through NYC with Khai on Bella's 25th birthday

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stunned in cropped sweater and colorful patterned jeans as she, along with her baby Khai and mom Yolanda, visited sister Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday in New York.

The runway model carved out time to visit her younger sister Bella Hadid for her 25th birthday weekend.

Gigi, 26, rocked a casual chic look as she walked through New York City with her baby in tow. The redhead beauty was looking smashing in white cropped sweater as she moved through the Big Apple.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart appeared in light wash ripped jeans with a colorful patterned strip going down the sides of the legs. She also wore an orange, red, and white New Balance sneakers.

The fashionista pulled her hair up into a casual bun with an orange scrunchie. Khai, whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik, was covered in a white and pink blanket as her mom held her close.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom was nearby as well, covering her eyes with sunglasses. Yolanda Hadid, a former model, sported white cropped pants, tan loafers, and a matching tan sweater with a center zipper.