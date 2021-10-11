Gigi Hadid masters casual look as she walks through NYC with Khai on Bella's 25th birthday

 
Monday October 11, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 11, 2021
Supermodel Gigi Hadid stunned in cropped sweater and colorful patterned jeans as she, along with her baby Khai and mom Yolanda, visited  sister Bella Hadid  on her 25th birthday in New York.

The runway model carved out time to visit her younger sister Bella Hadid for her 25th birthday weekend.

Gigi, 26, rocked a casual chic look as she walked through New York City with her baby in tow. The redhead beauty was looking smashing in white cropped sweater as she moved through the Big Apple.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart  appeared  in light wash ripped jeans with a colorful patterned strip going down the sides of the legs. She also wore an orange, red, and white New Balance sneakers.

The  fashionista pulled her hair up into a casual bun with an orange scrunchie. Khai, whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik, was covered in a white and pink blanket as her mom held her close.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom was nearby as well,  covering her eyes with sunglasses. Yolanda Hadid,  a former model, sported white cropped pants, tan loafers, and a matching tan sweater with a center zipper.

