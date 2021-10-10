Ben Affleck reluctant to share photos with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dating for a while now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez.

But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

The couple once again made headlines when they rekindled their relationship recently.

They have been pictured together on several occasions since their reunion but Jennifer Lopez have not shared any photos with her boyfriend on her Instagram account.

The coupled on Saturday attended the premier of The Last Duel in New York and were pictured together.



Lopez who is followed by 179 million people once again avoided sharing photos with the Batman actor on her personal account.



Last month the duo attended the Venice Film Festival together but the singer did not post any photos with her boyfriend.



Ben Affleck has also not shared any photos with his girlfriend on his Instagram account where he is followed by 5.3 million people.



