Britney Spears to write fiction book inspired with her life

Singer Britney Spears announced her plan of writing a fiction book which would take inspiration from her conservatorship battle.



According to reports from femalefirst.co.uk, the book would revolve around a young girl who was murdered and finds her ghost ‘stuck in limbo’.

The pop icon took to IG and wrote, "I'm writing a book about a girl who was murdered and yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she used to know. After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence. She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is.

"Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make a greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life. She no longer needs her mirror a she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo a but what I will leave to the imagination is what she does when she crosses over aa besides learning to write her name again."

For those unversed, Britney won the conservatorship battle as her father Jamie Spears was removed from the case.







