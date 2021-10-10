Kate Middleton ‘holding talks’ with major producers for TV debut

Kate Middleton is gearing up for a major TV debut and is in talks with top producers for ‘important subject’

Kate Middleton is reportedly in talks for a leading television production on a very “important subject” with leading UK producers.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential.

According to their findings, “Catherine is very interested in a programme. She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject.”

“She's been very impressed with William's efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series.”

For those unversed, the Duchess’s ‘important conversations’ are being held with former Channel 4 commissioner David Glover.

He is the brains behind the hit TV show named Googlebox and according to experts, the 39-year-old royal is believed to have taken the inspiration from her own husband Prince William for this venture.

Given her interest in early childhood developments, it is safe to incur that most of her conversations revolve around that topic reportedly.