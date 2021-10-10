Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez shower love during The Last Duel premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are certainly in love and this was proven in their latest appearance together.
On Saturday, the two love birds attended the premier of The Last Duel in New York and put on a PDA-packed display as the two shared a sweet kiss.
For the event, the two looked incredibly stylish they put their best foot forward at the red carpet.
The On the Floor hit-maker opted to wear a brown dress which showed off her incredibly fit physique and a matching bag for the occasion while the Argo actor looked dapper in a black suit and tie.
The move comes after the actor expressed he is happy with his current romance.
"I'm very happy," he said to Extra.
"It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."
