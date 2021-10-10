Kim Kardashian flanked by Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner during SNL show

Kim Kardashian has her family to support her wherever she goes and it was no different when she was seen in New York City on Saturday ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance.

The Skims founder could be seen making a style statement as she wowed in a hot pink puffer coat, matching gloves, silver accessories and large shades.

She was also accompanied by her former husband Kanye West, who as of recently became more friendly, as well as her sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.

It is said that the Donda rapper was giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star some helpful advice after it was reported that she was "nervous" ahead of her SNL monologue.

"Kim is nervous about hosting 'SNL,' it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success," a source told Page Six.

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

