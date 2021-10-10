Raj Babbar said, “As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man”

Raj Babbar believes Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan will fight back

Veteran Bollywood star Raj Babbar has extended his support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case, saying “hardships won't deter his soul”.



Taking to Twitter, Raj tweeted in support of Khan, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul.”

He continued “As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man”.

Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Babbar collaborated for the film Maya Memsaab, released in 1993.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB team last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

On Thursday, the court sent Aryan and other accused in 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Aryan and other accused.