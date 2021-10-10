Raj Babbar believes Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan will fight back

Veteran Bollywood star Raj Babbar has extended his support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case, saying “hardships won't deter his soul”.
Taking to Twitter, Raj tweeted in support of Khan, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul.”
He continued “As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man”.
Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Babbar collaborated for the film Maya Memsaab, released in 1993.
Aryan was arrested by the NCB team last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.
On Thursday, the court sent Aryan and other accused in 14-day judicial custody.
Earlier, a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Aryan and other accused.
Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani
Ed-tech Byju's pulls down Shah Rukh Khan's featured ads after Aryan Khan's arrest
Falak Shabir said, “So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love....
Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year
Resham performed on Farida Khanum’s ever-green songs, taking fans through her decades’ long journey as a legendary...
Mushk looked jaw-dropping as she donned a fuchsia gown, featuring ruffles and a stunning train.