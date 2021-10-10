Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning own Jubilee celebrations: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working out the kinks to host their own version of Jubilee festivities to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s day from the US.



This claim’s been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean and in his new YouTube upload he spoke at length about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported plans to host their own version of a Platinum Jubilee to mark the Queen’s success.

He was quoted saying, “According to a very good source, very close to Harry and Meghan, it looks like Harry and Meghan could be planning the alternative Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”



He also went on to say, “A lot of people over in New York and particularly in the United States will be celebrating with us on that special weekend.”

“But Harry and Meghan, according to that close source, think they could do something themselves – perhaps throw a huge gala party, some big sort of concert event, all raising money for the charitable causes associated with not just Harry and Meghan, but some of the causes associated with her gracious Majesty the Queen."

“A lot of people may scoff at this, but Prince Harry is within his right to celebrate his grandmother being on the throne for so long.”