Dwayne Johnson shows ‘hell is real’ with a hilariously ‘torturous’ loop of ‘Row Your Boat’

Dwayne Johnson shows off his daddy duty struggles after having to listen to his daughter sing Row Row Row Your Boat on loop during a car ride.

He caught this moment in an Instagram video where he could be heard breathing through the ongoing Row Row Row Your Boat concert by his daughter Jasmine.

The video took fans by storm the moment it went live and many couldn’t hold in their laughter over Dwayne’s hilarious torture.



The Rock even explained his predicament in detail in the caption that read, “Keep in mind I started shooting this after 15 minutes straight of listening to this song.”

Not only that “I even tried to draw the note out at the end to give the feeling that the song was ending… Clearly it wasn’t. Ever. Going. To. End.”

He concluded his little walk down parenting avenue with parting words of wisdom that claimed, “Sometimes we just gotta sit back, laugh and surrender to rowing the boat gently down the [expletive] stream”.

