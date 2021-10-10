Adele shows off unauthorized sneak peek into upcoming single ‘Easy on Me’

Lyricist and singer Adele took to social media to grace fans with an unauthorized sneak peek into her upcoming single titled Easy on Me.

The peek was shared in the last few moments of her Instagram Live this Saturday and is part of the singer’s fourth studio album release.

It begins with a brief piano solo that is immediately cut off when Adele starts harmonizing and singing, "There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in."

For those unversed, the song itself is said to drop on October 15th and its announcement was made in the black-and-white song trailer posted to all her socials just this week.







