‘Princess Diana’s story is the saddest to exist ever,’ says Kristen Stewart

American actor Kristen Stewart had laid bare all the challenges that arose when she was taking on the iconic role of Princess Diana for the film Spencer.

Speaking to InStyle in October 2020, the Twilight star said the biopic on the late Princess of Wales was a challenge for her, adding that she was quite excited for the part.

“I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she shared.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart said.

“I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” she had said.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly.

In another November 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Stewart had said: “I was really young, didn’t know what was going on, but now, it’s hard not to feel protective over her.”

“She was so young. … Everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right. Because what is fact in relation to personal experience?” she said.