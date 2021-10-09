On Thursday, the court had sent Aryan Khan and seven others in 14-day judicial custody

Shah Rukh Khan’s driver summoned in Aryan Khan drug case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s driver has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in Aryan Khan drug case, Indian media reported.



According to the media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s driver is currently being investigated by the officials at NCB office.

This comes a day after a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Aryan and other accused. He was sent to Arthur Road jail after the court denied him bail along with five others.

The two women arrested in the case including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women’s prison, according to the reports.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB team on Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.