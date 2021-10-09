Prince Harry blocked from chats with Queen during Megxit negotiations

Prince Harry was reportedly feared for his alleged use of ‘negotiating tactics’ to convince Queen into Megxit

Prince Harry reportedly feared the monarchy was trying to dissuade his chances at a fair Megxit out of continued fear that he may use these “informal chats” as “negotiating tactics” with Queen Elizabeth.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim in his new and unauthorized biography titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Here he referenced Prince Harry’s growing distrust of the monarchy and admitted he fears the “entire institution” was against him.

All because they cancelled Megxit talks at the last minute out of fear and alleged “internal politics.”

In his biography, Mr Morton wrote, “This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January.”

“At the last minute, the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics, his family concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic.”

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”

Before concluding he added, “The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”