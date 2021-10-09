Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t keep falling for these traps’ with the Firm’s protection

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly ‘wouldn’t have fallen into the trap’ if the Firm had protected them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly ‘wouldn’t have fallen into the trap’ if the Firm had protected them

Experts claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “would never have fallen for these traps” if they had stayed under the umbrella of protection given by the royal family.



This claim’s been made by royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson and during his interview with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl he admitted that the couple may have evaded the “out of touch” label “If they had been shielded by the royal package, the royal umbrella.”

Royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson made this claim during his conversation with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl and admitted that the couple would have easily escaped such a violent analysis “If they had been shielded by the royal package, the royal umbrella.”

If so then “they wouldn't be falling into so many of these traps. And they would probably still have a degree of popularity and a chance to have a voice.”

However, Mr Jobson believes that if they continue to focus on their little slice at ‘freedom’ “I don't think that in five years' time people are going to be listening.”