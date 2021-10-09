Daniel Craig unveils the thing he will miss the most about 'James Bond' franchise

The actor revealed that one thing he will miss the most about the franchise after leaving it

The actor revealed that one thing he will miss the most about the franchise after leaving it.

"Nothing's much bigger than a Bond movie, even those Marvel movies," Craig told E!News.

"We tend to do things kind of bigger than anybody else, not least of all because we're usually on amazing locations—we went to Jamaica and all these things—but it's the people I work with, genuinely. That's really who I have had the most incredible experiences with," he added.

The 53-year-old actor was then asked if his body will be okay after all of the grueling stunt work. He joked, "It will never be okay."

Lashana Lynch, who made history as the first Black 007, weighed in on her experience working in the franchise.

"Everything seemed like a journey," Lynch explained, from getting the big news to initially meeting Craig. "Being able to talk about her and relish in her and teach different ways to explore Black narratives in cinema—especially in franchises—is, I think, the cherry on top. The 007 thing is just like a 'Whaaat?' kind of moment."