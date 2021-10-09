Letitia Wright spread anti-vax propaganda on ‘Black Panther’ set: report

Letitia Wright deactivated her social media platforms last year after she was under fire for her anti-vax views

Hollywood star Letitia Wright has hit the headlines once again for all the wrong reasons after she was found sharing anti-vax propaganda on the set of Black Panther 2.

The revelation was made by The Hollywood Reporter, about how the actor, who got into trouble last year over her contentious stance on COVID vaccines, was spreading the same views in front of the cast and crew of the film as well.

"A set source says she has espoused similar views about the Covid-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production,” the report stated.

The actor had deactivated her social media platforms last year after she was under fire for sharing a video spreading misinformation on vaccines.

"If you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself...you get canceled,” she had tweeted last year in response to her critics.

Responding in another tweet, she said she wasn’t anti-vaxxer but was "just thinking about what's in it and if my body will react negatively or not."