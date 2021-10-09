Kanye West leaves town ahead of Kim Kardashian's hosting gig

Kanye West spotted walking through the airport like an Average Joe

Kanye West spotted walking through the airport like an Average Joe

Kanye West apparently left town ahead of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live'.



The rapper was spotted walking through the airport like an Average Joe, and the lack of VIP treatment could almost make you forget the mogul's a freaking billionaire.

People began speculating about his move before Kim becomes the first Kardashian to host 'SNL'.

The 40-year-old star's fans and followers are very excited about her new role on screen as the reality star is all set to host the Saturday Night Live this weekend,

Kim Kardashian's promotional spots have fans talking for a different reason. Kim's second promo gave new hints abut her relationship with Kanye West, revealing how much importance she still gives to her estranged husband.